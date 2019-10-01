Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Position In Intuit (INTU) Was Raised; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Upped Schein Henry (HSIC) Stake by $479,550; Market Valuation Rose

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 309.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 5,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 7,758 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 1,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $264.63. About 301,082 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 23,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $63.07. About 274,722 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 04/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Should You Hold Intuit (INTU) Stock in Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” published on December 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intuit Pushes AI To Simplify Tax Filing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intuit: Way Ahead Of The Competition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Necessary Apps You Need For Launching A Business In 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28,027 shares to 12,935 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 4,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,746 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dsm Capital Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 574,948 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. 2,900 were reported by Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation. Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated stated it has 1,207 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dsc Advsr Lp holds 2,111 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Old Dominion Cap Management has 3.39% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Strs Ohio holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 378,831 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank & Tru owns 1,950 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 35,898 shares. Sandy Spring Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 738 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.28% or 13,997 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Lc accumulated 23,648 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Scotland Group Incorporated Pcl holds 0.06% or 1,251 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 76,721 shares.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 9,545 shares to 12,003 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 8,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,740 shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 39,659 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 217 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 55,741 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Axa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) invested in 12 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Andra Ap accumulated 85,700 shares. 52,774 are held by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 1.32 million shares. Jefferies Grp stated it has 6,054 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Limited has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Principal Fincl has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Henry Schein, and Seattle Genetics Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Henry Schein to Present at Three Conferences in May – Business Wire” published on May 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Henry Schein to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Animal Health Business – Forbes” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Fourth Annual Henry Schein Cares Medals in the Medical Category; Names LifeNet International â€˜Best in Classâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.