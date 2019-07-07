Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Position in Church & Dwight (CHD) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; Confluence Wealth Management Holds Stake in Sysco (SYY)

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, up from 8,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.88 billion market cap company. It closed at $71.75 lastly. It is down 17.49% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 4,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,814 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 118,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 698,497 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,601 shares to 4,275 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 19,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,480 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. 60,156 Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares with value of $3.81 million were sold by Libby Russell T..

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03 million for 35.74 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 15,585 shares to 118,204 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 15,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $9.29 million activity. Dierker Richard A sold $5.18M worth of stock or 78,120 shares.