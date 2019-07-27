Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Maintains Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX); Woodstock Trimmed Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding as Market Value Rose

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,892 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 24,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 1.77M shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill Capital Incorporated holds 2.19% or 103,300 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 14,050 shares. Fincl Management, a Texas-based fund reported 100 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Uss Mngmt Ltd has 97,000 shares. 14,178 are held by M Holdg. Beacon Fincl Gru invested in 3,171 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Natl Asset Management accumulated 4,589 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Verity Asset Mgmt holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 4,060 shares. Montag A & Associate invested in 8,743 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa accumulated 64,798 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Lynch And Associates In invested in 0.73% or 17,667 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 17,317 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 1,992 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,401 shares to 137,427 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,148 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).