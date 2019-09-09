Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Maintains Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX); Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Trimmed Holding

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 5.75 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 55.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 47,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 38,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 3.32M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 638 shares. 7,189 are held by Cognios Capital. Ghp Inv Inc holds 0.04% or 2,179 shares. Missouri-based Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan has invested 2.56% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.26% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Capital Innovations Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.32% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Baldwin Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 4,275 shares. Montag A, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability has 0.4% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The United Kingdom-based Polar Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 60,658 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Amer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Intact Invest holds 0.18% or 37,400 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 10.61 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 6,300 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning stated it has 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Kingfisher Cap Ltd owns 28,782 shares. Caprock Grp stated it has 8,330 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi invested in 1,018 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Essex Fincl Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 21,661 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 22,471 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.68% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.21% or 58,752 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 69,020 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Southeast Asset Advsrs, Georgia-based fund reported 9,600 shares. Zebra Ltd holds 0.22% or 7,746 shares. 4.47 million were accumulated by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership reported 3,921 shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,539 shares to 24,799 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,245 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).