Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowered Position in Intel (INTC) by $334,734; Next Century Growth Investors Trimmed Epam Systems (EPAM) Position by $2.13 Million

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by 30.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 12,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 28,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97M, down from 41,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $184.76. About 182,307 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 7,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 126,693 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, down from 133,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 21.57 million shares traded or 1.11% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88M for 41.61 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EPAM To Debut Open Source Contributor Index At Annual Software Engineering Conference – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPAM: A Case For Potential Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Makes Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies 2019 List – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 146,536 shares to 592,663 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,998 shares, and has risen its stake in The Joint Corp.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.51B for 10.26 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 25,020 shares to 209,680 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).