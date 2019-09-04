Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $631,917; Rgm Capital Lowered Entegris (ENTG) Stake By $1.23 Million

Rgm Capital Llc decreased Entegris Inc (ENTG) stake by 1.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc sold 35,250 shares as Entegris Inc (ENTG)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 1.84 million shares with $65.70 million value, down from 1.88 million last quarter. Entegris Inc now has $5.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 13,354 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,401 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 137,427 shares with $16.21M value, down from 142,828 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.22. About 1.29M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83 million for 24.01 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Rgm Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 1.84 million shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 90 shares. 39 were accumulated by Paragon Cap. Daruma Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 867,461 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 26,399 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 22,500 shares. Needham Mgmt Lc holds 5.53% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 455,500 shares. Zebra Cap Lc has invested 0.7% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 275,758 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 32 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors owns 6,753 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 220,981 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Horizon Investment Lc owns 54,237 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc increased Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 20,500 shares to 650,784 valued at $116.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) stake by 876,457 shares and now owns 5.71 million shares. Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longer Investments accumulated 18,185 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Gladius Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 102,036 shares. 5.83 million were reported by Baillie Gifford &. Moreover, Tdam Usa Inc has 4.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greatmark Inv Prtn reported 5.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Private Cap Advsr has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Winfield Associate has 3.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,361 shares. Hendershot Invs Inc accumulated 1.71% or 42,396 shares. Castleark Mgmt Lc reported 521,449 shares. Loudon Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Hampshire-based fund reported 22,839 shares. Check Mgmt Ca has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Ok holds 3.2% or 253,458 shares. Bar Harbor Ser has invested 9.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 18,792 were reported by Security State Bank Of So Dak. Osterweis Cap reported 360,305 shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 15,585 shares to 118,204 valued at $10.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 9,084 shares and now owns 283,917 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) was raised too.