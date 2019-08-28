Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Stock Rose; Renaissance Investment Group Holds Stake in Intl Business Machines I (IBM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21M, down from 142,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 4.28 million shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan holds 2.74% or 37,600 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest holds 138,695 shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 0.02% or 11,723 shares. Tcw owns 502,872 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Com Ltd has 0.76% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,600 shares. Signature Est And Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 1,958 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 458,814 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Blackrock holds 60.31M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 80,734 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 875,757 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 381,958 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Loudon Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.72% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division has 0.5% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 26,207 shares. National Bank Of Stockton reported 4,377 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Bank & Trust N A invested in 3.12% or 145,348 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 144,060 shares. Capital World Invsts holds 5.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 189.07M shares. 9,922 are owned by Pure Advsrs. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 3.77M shares. Atlas Browninc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 22,521 shares. Moreover, Diversified Strategies has 7.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 13,750 are owned by Field Main Bank & Trust. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.68% or 92,789 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson And Communications has 1.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 862,185 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 9,385 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. 276,615 are owned by Davis R M Inc. Ironsides Asset Limited Liability stated it has 8,220 shares. Regentatlantic Cap stated it has 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur stated it has 60,000 shares or 4.46% of all its holdings.