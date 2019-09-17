Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowered Its Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) as Share Value Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Market Value Rose, Holder Augustine Asset Management Upped Stake

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $117.98. About 4.56M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/05/2018 – The Morning Download: JP Morgan Tests Blockchain Use in Capital Markets; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Jury Loss Could Get Much Smaller — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT CUTS ACCELL SHORT POSITION TO 0.32%: AFM; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 43.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 13,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 17,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, down from 30,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $128.82. About 826,459 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.84 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SST) by 69,061 shares to 867,448 shares, valued at $26.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 4,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Grp Lc owns 959,027 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 523 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 1,797 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited reported 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc invested in 0.37% or 86.13 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.78% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 97,962 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Ltd has 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.90M shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 2.97M shares. Marvin Palmer Associates holds 64,224 shares. First Business Financial reported 7,666 shares stake. Wesbanco Financial Bank owns 258,650 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Allen Investment Management Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,340 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 0.07% or 141,364 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.66% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nuwave Management Ltd Liability stated it has 4,565 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Naples Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 18,529 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cordasco Financial reported 333 shares. Bender Robert & Assoc reported 0.23% stake. Moreover, Parthenon Limited Liability Corp has 1.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 47,734 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt La owns 1.72% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,395 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.87% stake. Intact Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 0.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 96,700 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 30,600 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company holds 1.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 19.05M shares. Smead Cap reported 830,623 shares. Vantage Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 73,241 shares.

