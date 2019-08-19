Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowered Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $429,058 as Share Price Rose; New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreased Arrow Electronics (ARW) Holding by $793,562 as Market Value Declined

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 22,810 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $288.38. About 192,179 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 10,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 110,812 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, down from 121,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $69.75. About 14,068 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 15,306 shares to 97,318 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 0.17% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.3% or 125,327 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 787 shares. Field & Main Financial Bank invested in 2,700 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Meritage Portfolio holds 35,996 shares. 4,879 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 6.19M shares. Gladius LP accumulated 3,874 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nwi Management LP has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lenox Wealth Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 117 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 57,058 shares. 10,776 are held by Everence Cap Inc. Bluestein R H & has 81,878 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.34 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 124,812 shares to 361,496 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).