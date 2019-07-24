Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $359,694; Market Valuation Rose; As Inogen (INGN) Stock Value Declined, New York State Common Retirement Fund Increased Holding

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 6,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 51,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 15.95M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 60,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 368,575 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.15M, up from 307,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.49% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 478,831 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.08 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

