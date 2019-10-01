Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lifted Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Market Value Rose; Highwoods Properties (HIW) Market Value Rose While Adelante Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $5.76 Million

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 140,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The hedge fund held 742,239 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.65M, down from 882,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 23,889 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 6,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 76,163 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.08M, up from 69,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $227.81. About 6.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 28/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Apple focuses on creativity in education at its spring product launch event; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,122 shares to 126,693 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,539 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holdings (NYSE:INXN) by 95,145 shares to 135,045 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 362,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE).

