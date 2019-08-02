Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lifted Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $428,293; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stock Price Rose While Joel Isaacson & Company Lowered Its Position by $349,646

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 1.68M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 412,382 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley has invested 0.36% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 4,943 are owned by Mai Management. Huntington Savings Bank holds 385,760 shares. Smithfield holds 13,842 shares. Rockland Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 0.03% or 6,704 shares. Sather Group Inc Inc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 98,902 shares. 46,280 are held by Element Cap Mgmt Lc. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.4% or 1.22M shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Com holds 46,410 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Llc has 0.2% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ccm Investment Advisers stated it has 2.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has invested 0.71% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc owns 467,908 shares.

More recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 12,309 shares to 54,220 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,245 shares, and cut its stake in 1Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 1,073 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Private Trust Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,091 shares. Lsv Asset owns 0.19% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 5.34 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated owns 686,569 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 250,649 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Limited accumulated 8,800 shares. 327,576 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. 240,533 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv. 275,968 were reported by Rothschild Invest Corporation Il. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.08M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Shell Asset owns 33,970 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Prudential Public Limited Company holds 20,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95,209 shares to 96,109 shares, valued at $18.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).