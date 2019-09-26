Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lifted Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake; HENGDELI HOLDINGS LTD GEORGETOWN ORD (HENGF) SI Increased By 290%

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 17.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired 3,988 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 26,798 shares with $7.90 million value, up from 22,810 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $136.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $280.19. About 385,575 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251

HENGDELI HOLDINGS LTD GEORGETOWN ORD (OTCMKTS:HENGF) had an increase of 290% in short interest. HENGF’s SI was 3,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 290% from 1,000 shares previously. With 37,600 avg volume, 0 days are for HENGDELI HOLDINGS LTD GEORGETOWN ORD (OTCMKTS:HENGF)’s short sellers to cover HENGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.04 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 12.81% above currents $280.19 stock price. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, June 20. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ithaka Group Lc accumulated 89,916 shares or 4.02% of the stock. Guinness Asset Management invested 1.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Adirondack Trust stated it has 359 shares. Northstar Gru Incorporated has 1,121 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company holds 110,024 shares. Brave Asset Management holds 2,278 shares. North Star Asset, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 102,348 shares. Chilton Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt stated it has 4.41% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd reported 610 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, White Elm Capital Lc has 2.78% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 1,154 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 198,446 shares. Barton Inv has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Accuvest Advsr reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) stake by 59,048 shares to 38,270 valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 6,294 shares and now owns 27,038 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

Hengdeli Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail sale of watches. The company has market cap of $158.36 million. The firm is also involved in watch accessories manufacturing activities, including furniture and items used for watch sales; and provide watch packaging products, commercial space design, production, and decoration services. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it provides repair and maintenance services for watches.