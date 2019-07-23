Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lifted By $428,293 Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding; GREENTOWN CHINA HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (GTWCF) SI Increased By 1.82%

GREENTOWN CHINA HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) had an increase of 1.82% in short interest. GTWCF’s SI was 1.24M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.82% from 1.21 million shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 4120 days are for GREENTOWN CHINA HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:GTWCF)’s short sellers to cover GTWCF’s short positions. It closed at $1.39 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 24.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired 8,081 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 41,067 shares with $2.19M value, up from 32,986 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $66.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 3.23M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 33,898 shares to 122,824 valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) stake by 4,786 shares and now owns 113,814 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by CFRA to “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, February 28 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Ltd Llc invested 1.8% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 1.85% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Tyvor Ltd Liability Co has 3.33% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 682 were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Company. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 0.26% or 7,208 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited owns 499 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Corporation holds 2.54 million shares. Patten Patten Tn owns 111,233 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 22,000 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 99,189 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.98% or 28,782 shares. Congress Asset Management Company Ma reported 1.37 million shares. Parametric Limited Company holds 0.25% or 5.51M shares in its portfolio. 7,794 were accumulated by U S Glob Investors. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,534 shares.

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of residential properties in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, and Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the operation of hotels; property rental and management business; sale of construction materials; and provision of design and decoration, project management services, etc.