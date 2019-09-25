Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Holding in Pepsico (PEP); As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Rose, Azimuth Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 89.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 34,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 4,015 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $391,000, down from 38,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.23. About 3.92M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 12,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 67,358 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.83M, up from 54,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $134.75. About 1.77 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 1.43M shares. Phocas reported 0% stake. Renaissance Technology Ltd invested in 0.68% or 5.90 million shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3,850 shares. 460,752 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Arcadia Inv Management Mi has 9,900 shares. Invesco Limited reported 17.39 million shares. Moreover, Cullinan Associates Inc has 0.13% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 13,168 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0.3% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). River Road Asset Management Limited Co invested in 364,190 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Co has 22,549 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Wills Fincl Grp has 45,312 shares. Franklin Resource invested 0.69% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 693,900 shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,122 shares to 126,693 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 24,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,545 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 30,980 shares to 101,620 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 140,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Ltd Cl A (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 20.94 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

