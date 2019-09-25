Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $1.00 Million; As Hercules Holding Ii (HCA) Valuation Rose, Kepos Capital LP Upped Its Position by $459,945

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 386.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 25,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 32,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 12.23 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Hercules Holding Ii Llc (HCA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 3,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 22,193 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 18,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Hercules Holding Ii Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 1.85M shares traded or 15.57% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Acquisition Corp by 677,500 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 8,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,320 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Merger Corp.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tekla Capital Limited Liability holds 89,569 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 89,588 shares. Earnest Ptnrs reported 146 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Rampart Investment Mngmt holds 35,555 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Denali Advsr Limited, a California-based fund reported 84,100 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc invested in 608 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cookson Peirce Inc has 0.96% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 84,081 shares. Fin Architects has 684 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.13% or 51,142 shares in its portfolio. Miles Inc holds 0.84% or 7,650 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group reported 0% stake. 112,600 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Rothschild Invest Il reported 0.45% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,294 shares to 27,038 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 11,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,918 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has 77,802 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Ltd Liability holds 47,628 shares or 3.71% of its portfolio. Jacobs Com Ca owns 131,377 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Iowa Bancorp reported 28,442 shares stake. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri owns 51,959 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,030 shares or 0% of the stock. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.01% or 641 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 267,121 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Community Invest Company accumulated 129,187 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma holds 7,245 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc holds 0.02% or 43,999 shares. Mathes Inc accumulated 23,050 shares. 1.24M are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.

