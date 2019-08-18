Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Holds Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX); Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stake Raised by Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73 million shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 444,635 shares traded or 2.87% up from the average. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT TARGETS CUT OF ABOURT 4% OF JOBS; 01/05/2018 – Commvault Ends 2018 Fiscal Year with New Customer Business Driven By New Simple Interface, Flexible Pricing, and Scale-Out Inno; 01/05/2018 – CVLT NEW GOVERNANCE INITIATIVES RELATES TO PACT WITH ELLIOTT; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Elliott Has Agreed to Withdraw Their Proposed Director Candidates at Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – GDPR represents huge opportunity for Channel with Commvault Data Governance Solutions; 03/04/2018 – The County of San Mateo Selects Commvault HyperScale™ Appliances to Simplify Hybrid Cloud Data Management; 02/05/2018 – Magna5 Achieves Highly-Coveted Premier Status among Commvault Service Provider; 09/04/2018 – Commvault Names Patrick Williams Vice President of the Asia Pacific Region; 06/03/2018 MEDITECH Holdings South Africa Expands Solution Offerings and Data Value with Commvault

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 1,200 shares to 20,800 shares, valued at $24.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) by 57,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,686 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matl (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4.