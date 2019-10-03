Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Holds Position in Pepsico (PEP); Dte Energy Co (DTE) Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Upped Its Position by $9.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 12,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 67,358 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.83M, up from 54,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 4.35 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 71,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 356,464 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.59 million, up from 285,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $130.67. About 226,683 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 03/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20106 – DTE Gas Company – Prehearing April 19, 2018, at 9:30 A.M; 30/05/2018 – DTE GAS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S. OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $5.57 TO $5.99, EST. $5.78; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE); 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms DTE and Subs; Outlook Remains Negative; 23/04/2018 – DJ DTE Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DTE); 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57 – $5.99

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $448,273 activity. SHAW RUTH G bought $248,540 worth of stock.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 33,129 shares to 55,118 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 11,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,964 shares, and cut its stake in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold DTE shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 126.35 million shares or 0.80% more from 125.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 480,573 were accumulated by Bancshares Of America De. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 4,964 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,777 shares. Icon Advisers Com has 17,300 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Commerce invested in 0.14% or 48,948 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 2,772 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,120 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Opus Inv owns 1.17% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 48,740 shares. Cibc World has 0.01% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 16,468 shares. Gradient Limited Co stated it has 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc stated it has 1,000 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation accumulated 44,724 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kistler has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gru One Trading LP owns 380 shares. Osborne Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 80,816 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advisors Incorporated has 38,591 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 1.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Baltimore has 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ipswich owns 1.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 26,263 shares. Grassi holds 1.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 53,200 shares. Braun Stacey Associates holds 130,315 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 3.08 million shares. Cypress Mngmt Lc reported 2,040 shares. Horrell Capital has 32,366 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated has 2.6% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2.68 million shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 1.75% or 60,737 shares in its portfolio. Natixis holds 1.07% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio.