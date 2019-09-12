Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Holds Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Holder Eaton Vance Management Has Boosted Stock Yds Bancorp (SYBT) Holding

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 48.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 325 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 989 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $21.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1844.69. About 206,369 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 01/05/2018 – Amazon is planning new perks for Prime members, including 10 percent off of already discounted products at Whole Foods stores, sources told CNBC; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON ISN’T ON A `LEVEL PLAYING FIELD’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance High growth plus big margins equals trouble for all other retailers; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 24/05/2018 – AMAZON AWS LAUNCHES INNOVATION CENTER IN XI’AN, CHINA: XINHUA; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb snags top Amazon executive in charge of Prime business

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 33,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 355,821 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86M, up from 321,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 996 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold SYBT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 0.64% more from 11.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Deprince Race Zollo owns 60,116 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 303,382 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 6,505 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 293,341 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0% or 27,612 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,533 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 30,718 shares. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Lincoln Natl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). 31,204 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. 28,514 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 267,788 shares to 241,914 shares, valued at $28.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,402 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 48 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $145,520 activity. TASMAN NORMAN bought $4,667 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Friday, June 21. Shares for $1,683 were bought by EDINGER CHARLES R III on Tuesday, April 30. Herde Carl G bought $2,164 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Tuesday, April 30. Heitzman Donna L bought 72 shares worth $2,313. Bickel Paul J III bought $4,010 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Wednesday, August 21. Another trade for 134 shares valued at $4,632 was bought by Priebe Stephen M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stephens Invest Mgmt Gp Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.35M shares. 5,020 were accumulated by Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Co. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has 1.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,899 shares. The Tennessee-based Barnett & Inc has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). C M Bidwell Associates Limited holds 0.83% or 441 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 98,766 shares. Allstate Corp owns 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 35,030 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 1,110 shares. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 21,825 shares. Moreover, Founders Securities Lc has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 159 shares. Citizens & Northern Corp invested in 1,912 shares or 2.01% of the stock.

