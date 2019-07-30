Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut as Shares Rose; As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Wellington Shields & Company Raised Position by $1.05 Million

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 2.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21 million, down from 142,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $141.05. About 9.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 9,084 shares to 283,917 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 15,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Partners Limited Liability Co holds 5.06% or 145,824 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd has 0.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,573 shares. Weybosset Research & Management Ltd Company owns 3,550 shares. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas invested 2.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Opus Inv Mgmt Inc holds 5,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. New York-based Tiger Eye Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telos Cap Mngmt accumulated 33,420 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Westpac Banking Corporation has 1.33 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp owns 2.22M shares. Granite Inv Prtn Lc, a California-based fund reported 257,388 shares. Tdam Usa holds 548,695 shares. Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis Selected Advisers reported 1.85 million shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Troy Asset Management, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.81M shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 204,890 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 339,184 are owned by Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 110,350 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Lc has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 267,753 were accumulated by St Germain D J Incorporated. Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 2,910 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has 0.23% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Atwood And Palmer invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Everence Capital has invested 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Roberts Glore Il holds 0.16% or 4,863 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 17.57 million shares. Gibraltar Cap Mgmt holds 3.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 62,144 shares. Bank Of America De owns 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12.91M shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd has invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 7,996 were accumulated by Orrstown Serv.