Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Has Lifted by $1.17 Million; Raytheon Co. (RTN) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $351,190 as Shares Rose

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 26,798 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.90M, up from 22,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 30.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 4,734 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $823,000, down from 6,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 5,363 shares to 37,210 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,693 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49 million for 17.09 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

