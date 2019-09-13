Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Upped Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Raub Brock Capital Management LP Position in Keycorp (KEY) Has Boosted by $3.82 Million as Market Value Rose

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 386.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 25,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 32,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 12.75 million shares traded or 19.60% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34M, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 13.93M shares traded or 51.75% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

