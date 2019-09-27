Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $1.65 Million; Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Cut Position as Share Value Rose

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 12,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 67,358 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.83M, up from 54,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 72.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 4,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 1,882 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $444,000, down from 6,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $220.48. About 266,336 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to 65c Vs. 56.25c; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Canadian Pacific Railway wrongly coded; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 25,007 shares to 45,722 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 111,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $498.40M for 15.48 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 7,552 shares to 67,067 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,693 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Braun Stacey Associates holds 1.09% or 130,315 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Acropolis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stillwater Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.83% or 15,140 shares. Beach Invest Ltd Liability Co invested 0.81% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meridian Invest Counsel accumulated 4,371 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.98% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C invested 0.21% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rbo Limited Liability accumulated 114,509 shares. 3,285 are owned by Family Firm. Riverbridge Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 31,709 shares. 300,271 were reported by Brandes Inv Lp. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.63 million shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc has 0.5% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

