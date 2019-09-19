Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Upped By $1.65 Million Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Legal & General Group Plc Has Upped Its Allstate (ALL) Position

Legal & General Group Plc increased Allstate Corp (ALL) stake by 3.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 82,446 shares as Allstate Corp (ALL)’s stock rose 9.59%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 2.59 million shares with $262.98 million value, up from 2.50 million last quarter. Allstate Corp now has $35.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 1.97 million shares traded or 30.63% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 22.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired 12,582 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 67,358 shares with $8.83M value, up from 54,776 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $189.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 2.52M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 118,700 were accumulated by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Parametric Port Associate Limited has invested 0.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ccm Invest Advisers Lc accumulated 107,502 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 118,036 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Co, Michigan-based fund reported 37,076 shares. Buckingham Mngmt has invested 0.88% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Newfocus Financial Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Oakwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Ca has 2.45% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 9,958 are owned by Greatmark Invest Prtn. Interocean Cap Limited owns 235,816 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 60,056 shares. Strs Ohio reported 946,644 shares stake. Mcrae Cap Management invested 0.7% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Allen Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,763 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is -0.55% below currents $135.5 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 2,791 shares to 71,053 valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) stake by 24,734 shares and now owns 46,545 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108’s average target is 0.01% above currents $107.99 stock price. Allstate had 15 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Buckingham Research. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, May 29. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ALL in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $9400 target in Thursday, July 11 report.

