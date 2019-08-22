Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lowered Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) as Valuation Rose; Greenwich Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake by $668,100 as Valuation Rose

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 22,810 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $288. About 1.11 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.77. About 383,895 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 15,004 shares to 184,660 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 53,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.28 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 12th – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Arconic, Target, Rent-A-Center, Science Applications and HP – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Things You Need to Know Ahead of Carter’s (CRI) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Rent-A-Center (RCII) Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

