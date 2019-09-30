Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lowered Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Position by $1.23 Million; Stock Value Rose; Bailard Trimmed Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding by $1.12 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 29,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 11,175 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $427,000, down from 40,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 540,775 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 68.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 28,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 12,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581,000, down from 40,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 3.51 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.06 million for 16.45 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Insight 2811 Inc has 0.73% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 22,770 shares. Burns J W And Inc New York holds 0.11% or 10,900 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 202 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.38% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Nordea Investment Ab has 0.04% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 362,208 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.51% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Guinness Asset Management Limited reported 1.28% stake. Stanley Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.75% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc owns 3,692 shares. Citigroup reported 2.05 million shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Needham Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 9,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.17% or 231,440 shares. Hennessy Inc stated it has 69,797 shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,611 shares to 241,952 shares, valued at $47.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 18.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.82 per share. PWR’s profit will be $137.96M for 9.75 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 304.17% EPS growth.