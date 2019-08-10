Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding; Jacobs Asset Management Cut Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position By $2.80 Million

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 6.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 1,613 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 22,810 shares with $6.08M value, down from 24,423 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $147.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 13.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 87,500 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock rose 3.82%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 562,500 shares with $18.28 million value, down from 650,000 last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $14.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 3.63 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, June 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $325 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Wedbush maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $270 target. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, February 15. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 75 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 907 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Bank reported 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 3,845 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Grp Ltd Partnership reported 25,334 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.18% or 180,000 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 5,317 shares stake. 7,822 are held by National Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has 0.57% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 9,697 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Limited Liability Company accumulated 169,148 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca stated it has 45,483 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested in 8,897 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.46% or 6.14 million shares. 2.04M were accumulated by Viking Invsts Limited Partnership.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $795.24M for 46.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 15,585 shares to 118,204 valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 1,378 shares and now owns 6,118 shares. Ishares Inc (IEMG) was raised too.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.66M for 8.59 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Qs Invsts has 0.02% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Marietta Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 107,689 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc holds 0.08% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 36,819 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Trexquant Inv Lp has 279,206 shares. 599,233 were accumulated by Artemis Mgmt Llp. Kistler has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Keybank National Association Oh reported 58,694 shares. Reinhart Partners accumulated 822,586 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Sageworth reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 3,500 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Company reported 4,363 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 132,700 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 32,698 shares.