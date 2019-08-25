Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lowered Church & Dwight (CHD) Holding By $339,806; Zix (ZIXI)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 4.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 4,786 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 113,814 shares with $8.11 million value, down from 118,600 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $19.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 899,458 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

Zix Corp (ZIXI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 70 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 56 reduced and sold their equity positions in Zix Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 36.10 million shares, down from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Zix Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 44 Increased: 37 New Position: 33.

Archon Capital Management Llc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation for 557,991 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 812,913 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.56% invested in the company for 382,934 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.54% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 287,388 shares.

The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 464,595 shares traded. Zix Corporation (ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention , and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company has market cap of $417.55 million. The firm offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie & Shaw invested in 2,920 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 115,341 shares. Synovus has invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 245,083 shares in its portfolio. Everence Inc holds 0.06% or 4,462 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi owns 3,986 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company invested in 20,042 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested in 503 shares. Daiwa Group Inc holds 0.01% or 9,144 shares in its portfolio. 34,227 are owned by Old Natl Fincl Bank In.

