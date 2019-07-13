Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lowered By $640,836 Its 1Nike (NKE) Stake; Covington Capital Management Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Covington Capital Management increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 3.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management acquired 638 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Covington Capital Management holds 19,418 shares with $34.58M value, up from 18,780 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $990.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 15/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Media companies score as the Supreme Court allows legal sports gambling Plus, Amazon makes a move to increase diversity on its board; Lyft claims 35 percent of the U.S. ride-share market; and inside NYC’s crypto conference; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 16/03/2018 – Christina Farr: Friday afternoon scoop: Amazon just hired a former FDA big shot for their Grand Challenges/1492 team, another; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased 1Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 14.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 7,629 shares as 1Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 45,559 shares with $3.84M value, down from 53,188 last quarter. 1Nike Inc now has $140.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 1. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, January 23.

Covington Capital Management decreased Vanguard World Fds (VGT) stake by 4,305 shares to 30,795 valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 17,701 shares and now owns 326,012 shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nine Masts Capital Ltd reported 2,004 shares. Artisan Prns Lp holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 359,431 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.35% or 373 shares. Patten Grp Incorporated accumulated 133 shares. Jabodon Pt has invested 2.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Barometer Cap has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Melvin Capital Mgmt LP invested in 3.8% or 182,295 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited invested 7.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 863 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Management holds 4.6% or 5,816 shares. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corp reported 1,972 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 489,968 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 4,299 shares. Partner Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.25% or 610 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 2,850 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by UBS. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Saturday, March 16 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, June 21. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity. Shares for $12.00M were sold by PARKER MARK G.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Investment Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 452,649 shares. Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has 0.65% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 1.43 million shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Co owns 138,701 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.87% or 2.59 million shares. Spf Beheer Bv accumulated 904,379 shares. Moreover, Wealthquest has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,654 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,391 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 14,432 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 38,031 shares. Ems Cap LP holds 5.38% or 850,690 shares. 86,854 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated. Round Table Limited Liability Co owns 3,711 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Groesbeck Mgmt Corporation Nj has invested 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

