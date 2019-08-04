Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lowered By $339,806 Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake; 0 Analysts Bullish The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 4.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 4,786 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 113,814 shares with $8.11 million value, down from 118,600 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $18.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 1.13 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER

Among 2 analysts covering The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. The GEO Group had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, February 15. JP Morgan downgraded The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) rating on Friday, February 15. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $26 target. See The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) latest ratings:

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $27 New Target: $26 Downgrade

Among 9 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Macquarie Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7400 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by SunTrust. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 6 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6 to “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 29 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Wednesday, February 6. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $61 target.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 15,004 shares to 184,660 valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 32,610 shares and now owns 703,520 shares. Ishares Inc (IEMG) was raised too.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Church & Dwight: A Solid Firm With Strong Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight: Be Thankful When Good Companies Are Punted To The Curb – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.05% or 65,998 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.03% or 259,052 shares in its portfolio. Intrust State Bank Na reported 12,675 shares. Cordasco Fin Networks holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 400 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 500 are held by Salem Counselors. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 7,092 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 550,032 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 255 shares or 0.01% of the stock. British Columbia Investment Corp holds 49,536 shares. Field And Main Fincl Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 1,181 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Plc invested in 0.07% or 1.77 million shares. The Missouri-based Sterneck Mngmt Llc has invested 0.62% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Reik Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.90M shares.

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell-side stops covering U.S. prisons – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The GEO Group’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GEO Group +3.5% after boosting year FFO guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.