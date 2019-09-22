Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Genesee & Wyoming Class A (GWR) Shorts Lowered By 4.79%

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 14.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired 12,913 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 103,489 shares with $5.91 million value, up from 90,576 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $249.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40M shares traded or 78.00% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17

Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A (NYSE:GWR) had a decrease of 4.79% in short interest. GWR's SI was 2.30M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.79% from 2.42M shares previously. With 709,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A (NYSE:GWR)'s short sellers to cover GWR's short positions. The SI to Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A's float is 4.17%. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.41. About 517,060 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,998 shares to 43,913 valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) stake by 11,737 shares and now owns 7,101 shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 242,400 are owned by Denali Advsrs Lc. Ancora Advisors Ltd reported 190,143 shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt Inc holds 5,592 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 59,517 shares. California-based Granite Prns Limited has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 61,099 are owned by Hourglass Cap Limited Liability. Penobscot Investment Management holds 36,688 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 513,251 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca invested in 27,819 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 2.84M shares. Arkansas-based Garrison Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). King Wealth reported 38,100 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 805,410 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 3.99 million shares. Sunbelt Securities accumulated 39,355 shares or 0.98% of the stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and leases freight railroads. The company has market cap of $6.29 billion. It operates through three divisions: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. It has a 29.9 P/E ratio. The firm transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.