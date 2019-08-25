Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Increased Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $428,293; Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holder Ecor1 Capital Has Upped Holding by $25.76 Million

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 352,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.30M, up from 647,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 305,663 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 9.04M shares traded or 42.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,824 shares to 105,417 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,814 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $144.58 million activity. 725,008 shares were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC, worth $71.27 million on Wednesday, July 17. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC also sold $6.37 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences Inc by 203,547 shares to 856,471 shares, valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmacuticals Inc (Call) by 87,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

