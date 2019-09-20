Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Increased Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Paradigm Asset Management Co Boosted Position in Waters Corp. (WAT) as Market Value Declined

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 48.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 325 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 989 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, up from 664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1825.69. About 847,681 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – A Whole Foods insider reveals the reason Amazon Prime discounts aren’t yet ready for shoppers; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA; 26/05/2018 – Mpls Star-Trib: Amazon’s finance ambitions are drawing attention from the Fed; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 150 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 450 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.86 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $229.91. About 101,546 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Net $112M; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 59,048 shares to 38,270 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,913 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Capital Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. Exchange Capital Mgmt stated it has 4,528 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assocs has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 29,692 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 11,275 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2,693 shares. Old Natl Bank In has invested 1.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 13,689 are owned by Riverpark Mngmt Lc. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc reported 144 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 0.52% or 5,062 shares. Whitnell And accumulated 644 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Lc reported 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Courage Mngmt Lc has invested 3.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Premier Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,962 shares or 3.11% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Edgemoor Invest Advsr Inc reported 949 shares. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Parsec Fincl Mngmt owns 4,075 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 108,727 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 34,632 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 107,692 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 86,505 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd invested in 69 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 75,347 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 9 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1,600 shares to 20,800 shares, valued at $1.58 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 16,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,910 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co (NYSE:AWK).