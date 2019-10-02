Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Decreased Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $314,018; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stock Rose While Mirae Asset Global Investments Boosted Holding

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 1,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 37,539 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41 million, down from 39,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $191.08. About 362,563 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 49.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 7,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 23,068 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 15,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 619,683 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Ecolab CEO exhorts business leaders to ‘get smart’ about ‘water calamity’ – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94M for 27.77 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 25,020 shares to 209,680 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Addenda holds 0.08% or 5,275 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 355,347 shares. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Tru has invested 4.35% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Arrow Financial invested in 10,354 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Llc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Winslow Cap Management Lc reported 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,237 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Co Ltd has invested 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Headinvest Ltd Liability Company, a Maine-based fund reported 28,822 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust has 0.25% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 12,457 shares. Kings Point stated it has 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Investment House Ltd Co owns 79,316 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Moreover, Permanens Cap Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 150 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold HFC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 68,366 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 35,493 shares. Denali Advsrs stated it has 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Laurion LP holds 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 43,900 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 111,090 shares. Daiwa Gp Inc has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 6,831 shares. Kistler reported 951 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 18,622 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd invested in 0.02% or 201,293 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.47% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Rockland stated it has 4,481 shares. 67,942 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 147,628 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Element Management Ltd holds 47,373 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $14.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc by 61,646 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 29,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925,056 shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).