Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Cut Position in Church & Dwight (CHD) by $339,806 as Stock Price Rose; Heitman Real Estate Securities Cut Its Equity Residential (EQR) Holding as Share Price Rose

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 92,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.49M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 1.28 million shares traded or 14.16% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 4,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,814 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 118,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.84. About 753,925 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,241 are held by Town Country Bankshares Dba First Bankers. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ohio-based Victory Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Kentucky Retirement reported 10,751 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Liberty owns 2.41% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 67,021 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc reported 6,712 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd Com invested 1.21% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.1% or 9,874 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv has 111,186 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 46,108 shares. Canandaigua Bank Trust accumulated 5,399 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 115,341 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Regions Fincl stated it has 1,580 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03M for 36.46 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Church & Dwight -3% on soft full-year profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Church & Dwight Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Church & Dwight Is Too Expensive For Now – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Church & Dwight (CHD) Presents At CAGNY Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Grifols SA (GRFS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 15,306 shares to 97,318 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $6.71 million activity. 1,381 shares were sold by Altshuler Barry, worth $99,725 on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, February 5 Brackenridge Alexander sold $144,641 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 2,003 shares. $3.68M worth of stock was sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 684 shares valued at $49,393 was made by Manelis Michael L on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Kaufman Ian sold $67,302. Shares for $34,301 were sold by Fenster Scott on Tuesday, February 5.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 74,018 shares to 424,068 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 27,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Site Centers Corp.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Equity Residential (EQR) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity Residential’s Intriguing Story – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential declares $0.5675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Equity Residential Appoints Raymond Bennett to Board of Trustees – Business Wire” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REITs to watch as New York may win half of Amazon HQ2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.