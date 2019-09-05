Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Cut Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake By $339,806; Oxford Industries (OXM)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 85 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 58 cut down and sold equity positions in Oxford Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 15.55 million shares, down from 15.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Oxford Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 41 Increased: 57 New Position: 28.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 4.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 4,786 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 113,814 shares with $8.11 million value, down from 118,600 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $19.18B valuation. The stock decreased 3.20% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 1.51 million shares traded or 18.42% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions

Analysts await Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report earnings on September, 11 after the close. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.83 per share. OXM’s profit will be $31.66M for 9.60 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Oxford Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.08% EPS growth.

Rbo & Co Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. for 111,805 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 495,886 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ranger Investment Management L.P. has 0.88% invested in the company for 160,940 shares. The Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Management Llc has invested 0.75% in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 565,885 shares.

The stock increased 1.82% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.44. About 10,754 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) has declined 19.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N FY SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Raises Dividend to 34c; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.40-Adj EPS $4.60; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.25, EST. $1.51; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 28/03/2018 – Tommy Bahama Owner Oxford Industries Sees Sales, Profit Growth; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oxford Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXM); 21/03/2018 – Southern Tide Expands Brand’s Retail Footprint with Destination and Community in Mind; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Adj EPS 93c; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROACH $60 MLN

More notable recent Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Oxford to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on September 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Southern Tide Announces 2019 Tailgate Tour with Ultimate Tailgating Prize Package – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Trade war: Here are Georgia’s Top 10 exports to China – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of firm owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It has a 17.86 P/E ratio. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.74 million for 31.81 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Church & Dwight has $82 highest and $64 lowest target. $73.29’s average target is -5.58% below currents $77.62 stock price. Church & Dwight had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, March 29 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $82 target in Monday, April 15 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7400 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co accumulated 233,650 shares. 400 were reported by Qci Asset Mngmt Inc. 24,332 were reported by First Citizens Bancorp. Pggm holds 0.27% or 753,900 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sabal Trust Co has 0.07% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 11,195 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 1.52 million shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.37% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 13,200 shares. Fil invested 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 11,354 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 0.01% or 503 shares. 11,000 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Tiedemann Ltd Llc stated it has 25,998 shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 15,004 shares to 184,660 valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 15,585 shares and now owns 118,204 shares. Spdr Ser Tr (SST) was raised too.