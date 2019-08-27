Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Boosted Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $428,293; As Atricure (ATRC) Share Price Rose, Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Cut Its Stake

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 1.85 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 17,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 910,237 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.39 million, down from 927,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 96,541 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,300 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 2,242 shares. 8,805 are held by Hrt Financial Lc. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,158 shares. Weiss Multi holds 10,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 15,732 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 433,912 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 2,794 shares. Sectoral Asset Inc accumulated 393,123 shares. Oberweis Asset Incorporated has 203,410 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Redmile Gru Limited Liability Company reported 325,000 shares. 953,781 are held by State Street Corp. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 0.01% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 80,257 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) or 24,462 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,645 shares to 60,041 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dermira Inc by 200,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AtriCure, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Atreca Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “AtriCure to acquire VC-backed SentreHEART – PE Hub” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Secs Wealth accumulated 0.15% or 5,338 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1.06M shares. Moreover, Coatue Limited Company has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 20,701 shares. 2,490 are owned by Kistler. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg holds 1.26M shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 40,707 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 39,660 shares. Lau Ltd Liability invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Fil Limited owns 499 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 3.99M are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo &. Fulton Financial Bank Na invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Whittier Co Of Nevada Incorporated holds 153,327 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Asset Management Inc reported 94,424 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 130,636 shares or 0.96% of the stock.