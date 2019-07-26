Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreased Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $359,694 as Stock Rose; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Cut by $2.40 Million Its Stake

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 70.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 28,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,700 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $992,000, down from 40,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 413,314 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 6,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 51,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 6.03 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $155,987 activity. 53 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $4,687 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. 55 shares were bought by Cawley Timothy, worth $4,654 on Sunday, March 31. de la Bastide Lore bought $796 worth of stock. OATES JOSEPH P bought $796 worth of stock. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,329 was bought by McAvoy John. 27 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,054 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 23,286 shares to 47,750 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 27,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire" published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Con Edison Announces Proposed Common Share Offering – GlobeNewswire" on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Consolidated Edison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Con Edison Reports 2019 First Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $215.89 million for 32.66 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.81 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.