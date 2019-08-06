Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Home Federal Bancorp Of Louisiana (HFBL) Sentiment Is 1

Home Federal Bancorp Inc Of Louisiana (HFBL) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 3 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 3 trimmed and sold stakes in Home Federal Bancorp Inc Of Louisiana. The institutional investors in our database reported: 317,915 shares, down from 337,598 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Home Federal Bancorp Inc Of Louisiana in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 5.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,824 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 105,417 shares with $8.52 million value, down from 111,241 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $302.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.66. About 7.83 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding firm for Home Federal Bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $58.89 million. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. It has a 12.76 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans.

It closed at $31.91 lastly. It is down 22.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HFBL News: 26/04/2018 – HOME FEDERAL BANCORP INC OF LOUISIANA QTRLY SHR $0.54; 26/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp (LA) 3Q EPS 54c; 11/04/2018 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Reports Results of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp (LA) Declares Dividend of 12c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Home Federal Bancorp Inc of Louis, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFBL)

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana for 38,329 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 121,471 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 0.22% invested in the company for 65,471 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 14,558 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Ltd Com reported 18,383 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc reported 24,324 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kings Point Capital Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,807 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 3.45M shares. Cullinan reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.12% or 291,062 shares in its portfolio. Apriem Advisors owns 4.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 190,802 shares. Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Montag A And Associate Inc reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 133,903 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company stated it has 39,135 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Green Square Limited Liability stated it has 1.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Connecticut-based Essex Fincl Services has invested 2.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 0.99% or 1.49 million shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 1,378 shares to 6,118 valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 15,004 shares and now owns 184,660 shares. Ishares Tr (IEFA) was raised too.

