Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $359,694 as Valuation Declined; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shares Rose, Freshford Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $4.62 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 2.12M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 6,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 45,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 51,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Piedmont Invest reported 16,564 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 32,216 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 13,235 shares. Avenir holds 3.64% or 1.21 million shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 58,656 shares. 638,689 are owned by Beach Point Capital Mngmt L P. 21,739 were accumulated by Us Bancshares De. Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Carmignac Gestion stated it has 0.16% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Raymond James & Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Art Advisors Lc reported 0.2% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Raymond James Financial Ser holds 13,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 959,204 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,000 shares to 284,822 shares, valued at $54.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 181,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,997 shares to 222,377 shares, valued at $63.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 703,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

