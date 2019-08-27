Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreased By $465,920 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) Sellers Increased By 5.41% Their Shorts

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 5.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,824 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 105,417 shares with $8.52M value, down from 111,241 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $287.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $67.94. About 1.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) had an increase of 5.41% in short interest. ODT’s SI was 1.06 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.41% from 1.01M shares previously. With 92,300 avg volume, 12 days are for Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)’s short sellers to cover ODT’s short positions. The SI to Odonate Therapeutics Inc’s float is 4.61%. The stock decreased 3.98% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 17,084 shares traded. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has risen 100.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ODT News: 16/03/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – ODONATE THERAPEUTICS INC ODT.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 20/04/2018 – DJ Odonate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODT); 16/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 25.11% above currents $67.94 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 9,084 shares to 283,917 valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 15,585 shares and now owns 118,204 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.

