Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX); As Cohu (COHU) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Lowered Holding

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cohu Inc (COHU) by 69.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 33,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,217 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224,000, down from 49,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cohu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $643.97M market cap company. It closed at $15.7 lastly. It is down 29.18% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – Cohu Agrees to Buy Semiconductor-Testing Rival Xcerra; 08/05/2018 – XCERRA CORP – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, COHU WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO A TERMINATION FEE OF $45 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Two Members of Xcerra’s Board of Directors Will Join Cohu’s Board Upon the Closing of the Transactio; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cohu Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHU); 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – TO FUND CASH PAYABLE TO XCERRA SHAREHOLDERS WITH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN IN DEBT FINANCING; 08/05/2018 – Chip testing firm Cohu to buy Xcerra for about $796 mln; 08/05/2018 – Cohu, Xcerra Boards Have Unanimously Approved Deal; 21/03/2018 Cohu Increases First Quarter Guidance and Announces Acceptance of New Eclipse XTA Handler by Large Korean Customer; 30/03/2018 – Cohu: Director Karl Funke’s Resignation for Personal Reasons, Didn’t Involve Any Disagreement With Co; 11/05/2018 – Cohu at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 1.25M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 38,093 shares to 356,010 shares, valued at $18.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 265,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 893,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Analysts await Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 107.02% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.57 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Cohu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $57,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 2.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold COHU shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.29 million shares or 0.86% less from 36.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,629 shares to 45,559 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,427 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).