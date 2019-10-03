Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Heartland Finl Usa (HTLF) Share Value Rose While Atwood & Palmer Has Increased Position by $399,212

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 48.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 325 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 989 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, up from 664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1719.05. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 17/05/2018 – Talking Markets: Amazon is Driving Ocado’s Deal Flurry; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos plays games “here and there” but the CEO of Twitch wouldn’t call him a gamer

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (HTLF) by 354.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 9,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% . The institutional investor held 11,631 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $520,000, up from 2,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Heartland Finl Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 62,721 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 17.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 18/05/2018 – LEE NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF HEARTLAND FINL USA,; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M; 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.48 in 2019Q1.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,454 shares to 529,210 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 10,862 shares to 102,952 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.