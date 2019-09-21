Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosted Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $1.17 Million as Share Value Rose; Pan Amern Silver (PAAS) Holder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Raised Stake

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 26,798 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.90M, up from 22,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.36M shares traded or 35.61% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pan Amern Silver Corp (PAAS) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 58,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 4.46 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.57M, up from 4.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pan Amern Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 4.26 million shares traded or 13.83% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associations for Rheumatology (PANLAR) Congress on April 10, 2018; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cloudera Inc by 856,437 shares to 640,830 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torex Gold Resources Inc by 46,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.51M shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Co stated it has 4.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 17,348 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability stated it has 0.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Boothbay Fund Limited Company reported 6,029 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.1% or 3,905 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 958,627 shares. Bristol John W & Co New York invested in 248,571 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,444 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 59,697 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt holds 1.28% or 64,814 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 884,238 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Norinchukin State Bank The invested in 84,327 shares. 1,110 were accumulated by North American Mgmt. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.26% or 20,019 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.46% or 3,867 shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,462 shares to 42,074 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 7,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,067 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).