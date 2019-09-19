Cape Ann Savings Bank Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) Lowered by $413,300; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Shares Rose, Shareholder Two Sigma Securities Has Cut Its Stake by $3.63 Million

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 81.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 20,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 4,818 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $841,000, down from 25,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.97. About 1.81 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95

Cape Ann Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank sold 4,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $545,000, down from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $112.6. About 2.18M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR

Cape Ann Savings Bank, which manages about $86.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,027 shares to 14,899 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.70 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btr Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 117,244 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 802,801 shares. Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.01% or 4,505 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 5,952 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc owns 160,860 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hartline Investment reported 14,010 shares. Somerset Tru holds 1.69% or 32,461 shares. 137,608 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone. Goelzer has invested 0.32% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.21% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 39,300 shares. 625,952 are owned by Susquehanna Llp. Roberts Glore & Inc Il reported 3,465 shares. First Business Financial owns 7,709 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.9% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Riggs Asset Managment Inc invested in 0.2% or 2,089 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% or 36 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Texas-based Doliver Advsrs Lp has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fayez Sarofim Company reported 13,425 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.66% stake. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,890 shares. National Pension holds 0.46% or 789,099 shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Oh invested 1.72% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Transamerica Fincl Advisors owns 173 shares. Needham Investment Management Lc has 1.53% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 26,500 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 8,316 shares.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (Call) (NYSE:ECL) by 7,400 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:AEP) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).