Cape Ann Savings Bank Maintains Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL); Saturna Capital Cut Its 3M (MMM) Stake by $342,540; Stock Declined

Cape Ann Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank bought 2,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,899 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 12,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $218.97. About 14.26 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 1,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 200,667 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.78 million, down from 202,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $170.46. About 722,104 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.65 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 440,290 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd holds 0% or 8,075 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 0.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 43,369 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability reported 9,437 shares. Wendell David Assocs reported 10,514 shares. Fosun Intll Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wheatland Advsr has 14,940 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Beddow Inc owns 5,075 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 5.90 million shares. Btim Corp holds 1.11% or 490,660 shares. Allen Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 34,865 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp owns 80,547 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Town & Country State Bank Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company holds 1.55% or 19,394 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Florida-based Gyroscope Mngmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oarsman owns 2.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,444 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 3.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S Muoio & Llc accumulated 4,262 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca holds 46,242 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt reported 3.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset Mngmt Advisors Ltd has 46,041 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 1.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carroll Finance invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Tru Na holds 2.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 72,299 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 12,970 shares. Davidson Investment Advsrs owns 181,753 shares. 5,000 are held by Phocas Fincl. Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.2% or 1,036 shares. Lathrop Investment Management holds 0.37% or 6,666 shares.

