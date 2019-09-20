Cape Ann Savings Bank Has Lowered Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $413,300 as Shares Declined; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Market Valuation Rose, Adams Asset Advisors Trimmed Holding by $1.10 Million

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by 39.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 54,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 84,921 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 139,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 8.70 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN

Cape Ann Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank sold 4,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $545,000, down from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $111.46. About 3.01M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards

Cape Ann Savings Bank, which manages about $86.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,027 shares to 14,899 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,734 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sequoia Advsrs Lc holds 0.05% or 7,297 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Ltd has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Eagle Global Advsr Lc holds 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,365 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Homrich & Berg reported 5,130 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 65 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Na holds 0.13% or 22,602 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fin Bancshares accumulated 3,554 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset LP has 0.21% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.42% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 21,727 shares. Central State Bank Trust holds 0.24% or 10,663 shares in its portfolio. Finance Counselors holds 0.06% or 15,711 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 20.49 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.52 million for 23.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Na reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 1.71% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 103,660 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 24,672 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.26% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 123,688 are owned by Narwhal Cap Mngmt. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 50,668 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc has invested 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Focused Wealth Management invested in 0% or 492 shares. 161 were reported by West Oak Cap Limited Liability. 308,479 were reported by Stevens Capital L P. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt accumulated 13,933 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voloridge Inv Limited Com accumulated 59,992 shares or 0.03% of the stock.