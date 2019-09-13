Cape Ann Savings Bank Has Lowered Its Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $413,300; Eidelman Virant Capital Holding in Seachange Intl (SEAC) Lifted by $351,000 as Market Value Rose

Cape Ann Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank sold 4,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $545,000, down from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $113.51. About 685,438 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 351,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 984,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 633,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.68M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 144,400 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ SeaChange International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAC); 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Rev $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q EPS 58c; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization

Cape Ann Savings Bank, which manages about $86.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,027 shares to 14,899 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Consolidated Gru Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,126 shares. Jefferies Gru Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Richard Bernstein Ltd Llc stated it has 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Duncker Streett & holds 25,788 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Investment reported 618 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 371,804 shares. Coho Ptnrs owns 4.17% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.76M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 3.05M shares. Nomura Asset Limited invested in 160,154 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 6,570 were reported by Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability. 2,215 were reported by Jacobs And Ca. Boys Arnold stated it has 6.87% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Capstone Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 8,057 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co. Round Table Service Limited invested in 3,003 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.87 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $189.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewardship Finl Co (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 83,407 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noodles & Company Class A (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 88,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 937,299 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH).