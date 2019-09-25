Cape Ann Savings Bank Has Increased Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $399,319; Naples Global Advisors Holds Holding in Preferred Apartment Communitie (APTS)

Naples Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communitie (APTS) by 232.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc bought 36,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 51,625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $772,000, up from 15,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Preferred Apartment Communitie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $646.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 110,836 shares traded. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has declined 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical APTS News: 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: Cofounder Leonard Silverstein Appointed Vice-Chmn; 12/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Investment in Alexandria, Virginia Multifamily Development; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: Board Appoints Vice-Chmn Daniel DuPree to Succeed Williams as Chmn, CEO; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: CEO John Williams Unexpectedly Passed Away Earlier Monday; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities Buys Two Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers Through Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, New Market Properties, LLC; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 10/05/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of A Student Housing Community In College Station, Texas; 16/04/2018 – PREFERRED APARTMENT: SUDDEN PASSING OF JOHN A. WILLIAMS; 07/03/2018 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Recognized as one of Atlanta’s Best Places to Work in 2018; 24/05/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Investment in Nashville, Tennessee Multifamily Development

Cape Ann Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank bought 2,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,899 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 12,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $220.24. About 14.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe And Rusling has invested 4.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California Pub Employees Retirement has 1.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8.46 million shares. 33,150 are owned by Gruss &. Saybrook Cap Nc accumulated 63,455 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bellecapital Intl holds 3.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 29,434 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Company reported 27,637 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc holds 40,548 shares. Drexel Morgan And Co reported 2.43% stake. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 1.22% stake. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jackson Wealth Management Lc owns 39,835 shares. Curbstone Management owns 39,565 shares. King Luther Management has 2.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.02 million shares. Midas Management Corporation holds 24,100 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.57, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold APTS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 25.68 million shares or 2.45% more from 25.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 13,066 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 208,045 shares. State Street holds 885,989 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 12,822 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark Inc invested in 3,312 shares. 46,077 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc reported 0% stake. Whittier Tru holds 35 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 2.60 million shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). 115,849 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. 16,956 are owned by First City Cap Mgmt. Amer Asset Management invested in 0.28% or 27,100 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 300,500 shares.