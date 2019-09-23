Cape Ann Savings Bank Cut Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $413,300 as Market Value Declined; Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Horace Mann Educators N (HMN) Holding by $341,840 as Market Valuation Rose

Cape Ann Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank sold 4,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $545,000, down from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.26 million shares traded or 35.67% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 8,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 5,715 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230,000, down from 14,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 437,976 shares traded or 159.28% up from the average. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators Raises Dividend to 28.5c Vs. 27.5c; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell Scho; 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: H. Wade Reece Appointed as Vice Chairman of Board; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP – APPROVED A 3.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, WHICH WILL INCREASE TO $0.285 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q REV. $295.5M; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28.5C/SHR FROM 27.5C, EST. 28.5C; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q OPER EPS 51C, EST. 63C

Since September 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.51 million activity.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

Cape Ann Savings Bank, which manages about $86.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,027 shares to 14,899 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.